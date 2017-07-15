Garbiñe Muguruza Defeats Venus Williams In Wimbledon Final In Dominant Fashion

Share this:

Tweet







Venus Williams had a chance to make Grand Slam history, but Garbiñe Muguruza denied her a sixth Wimbledon title in a stunning upset.

At 37 years old, Williams could have been the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam title and looked to be headed there early in the first set when she had set points at 5-4. But the 23-year-old Spain native came roaring back to win nine(!) straight games and defeat Williams 7-5, 6-0 for her first Wimbledon title.

Williams historically has been dominant on Wimbledon’s grass court, winning the tournament five times and reaching the finals four additional times, including this year. She had only ever lost a final to her sister, Serena Williams, until Saturday.

The win is Muguruza’s second Grand Slam title ever. Her other victory came in 2016, when she upset Serena Williams at the French Open, winning in straight sets.

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images