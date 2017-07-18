Henrik Stenson Returns Claret Jug In Sci-Fi Worthy Self-Driving Mercedes

Share this:

It’s a tradition for the winner of the British Open to return the following year to present the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews with the Claret Jug. This year, however, Henrik Stenson could have let the trophy make the trip to Scotland by itself.

That’s because Stenson rocked up at The Open Championship on Monday in the driverless Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept.

The F015, essentially a living room on wheels, is Mercedes’ take on what cars will be like once autonomous driving technology becomes mainstream. It features suicide doors for ease of entry and exit, as well as four chairs that can swivel to face each other and a cabin that’s filled with touch-screen displays.

Photo via Daimler

Stenson’s dramatic entry is just one part of Mercedes’ integrated marketing efforts at The Open. The German automaker also is providing an electric vehicle shuttle service for both players and fans at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club.