NASCAR Hands Out Punishment For Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-Kyle Busch Brawl

NASCAR on Wednesday handed out punishments after the Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch brawl.

Stenhouse and Busch confronted each other after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver did significant damage to the JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro. Punches were thrown, which set off a melee that included members of Stenhouse’s team and his father.

NASCAR fined Stenhouse $75,000 and suspended his father indefinitely along with bans for two crew members for putting their hands on Busch in the brawl, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. The 36-year-old’s mechanic, Clint Myrick, was suspended for eight races and his engine tuner Keith Matthews was suspended for four races.

Busch nor any RCR team members were penalized.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers tend to get leeway in these encounters, but the fact the melee happened over an hour after the race might have influenced NASCAR’s decision. However, crew members and other non-drivers are discouraged from getting involved.

“When crew members get involved and family members get involved, we’re going to react,” NASCAR senior vice president Elton Sawyer said, per FOX Sports. “That’s exactly what we did.”

The fines and suspensions can be appealed, but it’s unknown, as of Thursday morning, if Stenhouse or JTG Daugherty Racing appeal before this Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.