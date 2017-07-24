Here’s What Jordan Spieth Told His Caddie After 50-Foot Eagle At British Open

Jordan Spieth appeared to be melting down during the final round of the 2017 British Open when he hit his tee shot on the 13th hole so far right it was hard to tell if he was still on the course.

Spieth took an unplayable and managed to save bogey on the par-5 to fall one shot behind Matt Kuchar for the championship. But Spieth responded with a birdie at the par-3 14th and then, at the par-5 15th, the 23-year-old stood on the edge of the green with a 50-foot eagle putt staring him in the face.

And as major champions often do, Spieth sent the ball right into the center of the cup to take a one-shot lead that he would not relinquish en route to his third career major championship.

After the putt fell, Spieth pointed and yelled to his caddie, Michael Greller, before marching toward the 16th hole.

“(I) told him pick the ball up out of the hole,” Spieth said, per CBS Sports. “It was kind of like an old-school move, when the caddies used to get it out of the hole when guys holed a chip. When you’re here, the TVs are always playing old Open Championships, and especially at that venue. I don’t know, I saw it, and for whatever reason, I didn’t really know what I was doing at that point.”

Spieth finished the tournament with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie flurry to be crowned Open champion. And that 50-foot putt is something golf fans, and Greller, won’t soon forget.

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images