Houston Astros Hilariously Hold Funeral For Carlos Beltran’s Glove

Carlos Beltran’s glove, for all intents and purposes, has been dead for months. But Monday in Houston, it finally became official.

Prior to their game against the Seattle Mariners, Astros players convened in center field at Minute Maid Park to lay Beltran’s leather to rest, once and for all. Of course, this could create supernatural issues if the 40-year-old Beltran, who hasn’t played the outfield since May, at some point needs to enter a game as an emergency defensive replacement.

Heavy stuff.

We’re not sure Brian McCann is qualified to lead a ceremony of this magnitude, but the guy clearly is a natural.

As for Beltran, his bat clearly isn’t ready for the afterlife, as his two-run home run was a bright spot in the Astro’s 9-7 loss to the Mariners.

