IndyCar Live Stream: Watch Iowa Corn 300 Online

IndyCar is in the Midwest this weekend for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300.

Last year’s running of the race at Iowa Speedway was Josef Newgarden’s first time back in the car since a big crash, and the 26-year-old went on to win while driving with 13 screws in his clavicle. He’ll have his work cut out for him if he wants to take the checkered flag again, as he qualified 16th, more than a second off the pace of pole-sitter Will Power.

Power will be pressured from behind, though, especially by Helio Castroneves who will start third. Castroneves also currently is third in the standings, and is the only driver in the top three without a win.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Iowa Corn 300 online:

When: Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images