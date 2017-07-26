Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Receives Great News Regarding Hip Injury

Boston Celtics fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Star point guard Isaiah Thomas won’t need surgery on his injured right hip, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Wednesday, via the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Furthermore, Thomas, who’s been been nursing the injury since March but severely aggravated it during the playoffs, is making big strides in his recovery.

“Isaiah is making good progress,” Ainge told the Globe. “He’s out on the court; he’s shooting. He’s full-speed ahead on the stationary bike and working in the swimming pool. He’s progressing nicely.”

It’s welcome news not just for Thomas, but also for the Celtics and their fans.

The recent signing of Gordon Hayward potentially gives the Celtics a “big three” that could go toe-to-toe with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Thomas is an integral part of those plans, so him missing any significant time likely would limit the team’s potential.

Of course, the landscape of the Eastern Conference soon could change even more drastically, if Kyrie Irving’s trade demands are met.

