Jim Rice, Tom Caron Talk Fashion With Men’s Wearhouse Designer Joseph Abboud

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better-dressed pregame pair in Major League Baseball than NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice, and they spoke to the guy who keeps them looking fresh before Saturday’s Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game.

Men’s Wearhouse designer Joseph Abboud joined NESN’s “Red Sox First Pitch” to talk about his products, what it’s like to have a store right in the heart of enemy territory and, of course, Abboud’s beloved Red Sox. Caron and Abboud also revealed Rice fancies himself somewhat of a designer when he visits Abboud’s workshop.

Check out the whole interview in the video above.