Joel Embiid No Fan Of LaVar Ball, As Evidenced By F-Bomb During Live Video

The NBA schedule has yet to be released, but we’re gonna go out on a limb and say Joel Embiid will be circling any and all dates with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man has made just as many headlines for what he’s done on social media as he’s made on the court, maybe even more. He’s back at it, this time with LaVar Ball — the polarizing, loud-mouthed father of Lakers top draft pick Lonzo Ball — in the crosshairs.

During a live chat Tuesday night, the elder Ball must have come up in the comments or something, because Embiid could be seen on the video saying “Man, f— LaVar Ball” at one point. If you don’t believe us, here’s the not safe for work link.

Pretty self-explanatory.

This is the second time since the Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball that Embiid took a shot at the Ball family. ESPN interviewed LaVar Ball just moments after the Lakers drafted his son, and apparently fed up with Ball’s boisterous boasting, Embiid’s Sixers teammate Ben Simmons simply tweeted “Crazy pills.”

Embiid then took it to the next step.

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Lakers-Sixers is going to be fun this season … or perhaps we can even get Embiid-Ball at WrestleMania next year?

