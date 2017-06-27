Watch LaVar Ball Take Off Shirt, Stare Down The Miz In WWE Raw Appearance

LaVar Ball made yet another splash in the entertainment field Monday night.
LaVar Ball appeared on WWE’s Monday Night Raw with two of his sons, No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Lonzo Ball, and his brother, LaMelo. And LaVar Ball certainly knows how to make an entrance.
After the Ball’s got into the ring, The Miz had some words for the outspoken LaVar Ball.
And then LaVar Ball decided to take off his shirt and stare down the wrestler while showing some moves of his own.
After this appearance, WWE might want to make LaVar Ball a regular.
Thumbnail photo viaBrad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
