Watch LaVar Ball Take Off Shirt, Stare Down The Miz In WWE Raw Appearance

Share this:

Tweet







LaVar Ball made yet another splash in the entertainment field Monday night.

LaVar Ball appeared on WWE’s Monday Night Raw with two of his sons, No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Lonzo Ball, and his brother, LaMelo. And LaVar Ball certainly knows how to make an entrance.

LaVar Ball is living his truth pic.twitter.com/Ja03OahG72 — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) June 27, 2017

After the Ball’s got into the ring, The Miz had some words for the outspoken LaVar Ball.

Lavar Ball is crazy 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/kWvUaZiG2O — NBA (@TheNBASoul) June 27, 2017

And then LaVar Ball decided to take off his shirt and stare down the wrestler while showing some moves of his own.

LaVar Ball is OUT THERE pic.twitter.com/zPPBXJ6JOf — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 27, 2017

After this appearance, WWE might want to make LaVar Ball a regular.

Thumbnail photo viaBrad Penner/USA TODAY Sports