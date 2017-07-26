Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar Both Showing Interest In Potential UFC Superfight

Jon Jones’ bout with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 will be one of the most important fights of his career. The former Light Heavyweight Champion could have an even bigger fight looming on the horizon, though.

In a recent Facebook Live chat, Jones surprised many by saying he’d love to fight former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, although he wouldn’t expect Lesnar to agree to such a fight. But Lesnar, who currently competes in the WWE, apparently is ready to go.

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere,” Lesnar told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “Right now he should be worried about (UFC 214) on Saturday night.”

Obviously, Lesnar would present a huge challenge for Jones, and “Bones” knows it.

“He’s a massive dude,” Jones said in his Facebook chat, via the AP. “It would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big old boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though.

“I definitely wouldn’t try to wrestle with him the whole time. I’m not going to tell you what I would do.”

Of course, it takes much more than mutual interest for a fight of such magnitude to actually take place.

First of all, the the two fighters compete in different weight classes, with Lesnar generally operating around 60 pounds heavier than Jones. But more importantly, both fighters would have to prove that commitment to such a fight wouldn’t be a risk for the UFC.

Jones’ out-of-ring issues have been well documented, as he’s already served two lengthy suspensions for doping violations. And Lesnar, following his defeating of Mark Hunt at UFC 200, also was suspended for doping, resulting in the fight being overturned and deemed no contest.

Still, if the stars align and Jones and Lesnar do eventually meet in the octagon, “Bones” at least has shown the ability to bulk up considerably.

