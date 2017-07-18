Le’Veon Bell Takes Subtle Jab At Steelers After Not Getting New Contract

Share this:

Le’Veon Bell arguably is the best running back in the National Football League, but the two-time Pro Bowl selection won’t be cashing in this summer.

Bell will play under the franchise tag in the upcoming season as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the versatile back were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Bell will make $12.1 million in the 2017 campaign and then become a free agent next year.

Bell probably isn’t too thrilled about playing under the franchise tag this season, and his sarcastic tweet in reaction to the news appears to be taking a subtle shot at Pittsburgh.

I guess I just gotta get better… — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) July 17, 2017

And the Steelers might not even see Bell take the field for quite some time.

Le'Veon Bell still has not signed his franchise tender, so he's not obligated to be at camp. May not see him until mid-to-late August. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2017

Bell is a crucial component of Pittsburgh’s offensive attack, and it should be interesting to see if his frustration with his current contract situation carries over into the regular season.

