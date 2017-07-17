Steelers, Le’Veon Bell Don’t Reach New Contract; RB Will Be Free Agent After Next Season

Share this:

Le’Veon Bell is one of the NFL’s top 10 players when healthy, but despite his immense talent, he and the Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to come to terms on a new contract before Monday’s deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that, as a result of missing this deadline, the veteran running back will be a free agent after the upcoming 2017 campaign.

Steelers and Le'Veon Bell unable to reach agreement today. Bell will play this season under $12.1 million tag, become free agent next year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2017

Bell had a fantastic 2016 season for the Steelers. He ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns, while tallying 75 receptions for 616 yards and two scores.

The 5-year veteran has been injury prone throughout his career. He’s missed 14 games over the last two seasons, including four in 2016 (excluding his injury woes in the playoffs).

Bell now has all the motivation he needs to be productive and healthy next season in the hopes of landing a huge contract next year, whether it’s with the Steelers or another team.

