Liverpool Vs. Wigan: NESN To Live Stream, Broadcast Reds’ Game Friday

Liverpool’s preseason now is in full swing.

The Reds will take on Wigan Athletic on Friday in their second preseason outing of the new campaign. They look to build on Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Tranmere, and Wigan should offer stiffer resistance than the Reds’previous opponent.

Liverpool playmakers Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho are expected to make their first appearances since last season.

Fans in the United States can watch Liverpool vs. Wigan exclusively on NESN and NESN National, Fans in New England can also watch the game live online via NESNgo.

NESN will broadcast the game in its entirety, starting with a live pregame show at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

