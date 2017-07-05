Michael McDowell Puts Chase Elliott On Blast For NASCAR Daytona Crash

Share this:

Tweet







Chase Elliott had some less-than-kind things to say about Michael McDowell immediately after the two came together during the Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola. Though the driver of the No. 95 doesn’t quite understand why.

McDowell, who Elliott called “the biggest dumbass I’ve ever seen in my life” after their crash at Daytona International Speedway, called out the Hendrick Motorsports driver on Twitter for actually causing the accident himself.

I wonder if @chaseelliott watches the replays and realizes he wrecks himself. That is Twice now. #untouchables https://t.co/Y62TFAowb5 — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) July 5, 2017

Despite Elliott claiming he was taken out, you clearly can see his No. 24 cutting across the nose of McDowell’s car on the back straight.

The 21-year-old has been online since McDowell posted his tweet, as he retweeted Autoweek’s Matt Weaver a few hours after, though he hasn’t responded to the Leavine Family Racing driver’s quip.

Maybe he took McDowell’s advice and watched the replay.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images