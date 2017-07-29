MLB Rumors: Dodgers Are ‘Bargain Hunting,’ Don’t Want To Trade Top Prospects

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher, but they might not be willing to give up what it’d take to trade for one.

The Dodgers have been notoriously conservative with their prospects, and it’s worked out well so far, as guys like Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson are contributing enough to help Los Angeles to the best record in Major League Baseball. And according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, they seem to be continuing that tradition ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Source: Dodgers are "bargain hunting" and appear unwilling to part with any top prospects. Would certainly impact their chances at Darvish. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2017

With Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list, the Dodgers could use a starter to take his place until the postseason. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that the club has its eyes on the Texas Rangers’ Yu Darvish and the Oakland Athletics’ Sonny Gray, as well as Baltimore Orioles close Zach Britton.

Sources: #Dodgers’ three main targets are Darvish, Gray, Britton. Not necessarily in that order; decisions likely hinge on asking prices. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2017

The Dodgers also have four of Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, including right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler (No. 17), outfielder Alex Verdugo (No. 35), righty Yadier Alvarez (No. 60) and second baseman Willie Calhoun (No. 74). If they keep hoarding them, though, they very well could end up with nothing, especially considering the A’s asking price for Gray reportedly is too high for the similarly prospect-rich New York Yankees.

Then again, if the Dodgers do make a trade and miss out on the World Series as they have the last four seasons, they’ll hear it from critics anyway, so it appears they’re stuck in a tough position unless they win it all.

