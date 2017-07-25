MLB Rumors: Yu Darvish Trade Talks Could Pick Up As Rangers ‘Ready To Move’

If the price is right, it sounds like the Texas Rangers are willing to move Yu Darvish.

Rumors on Darvish’s potential availability have been swirling for the past week. But now there’s significantly more substance to all the speculation.

“Sources told ESPN.com that Rangers general manager Jon Daniels began calling potential suitors Monday and telling them the team is open to trading Darvish for the ‘right deal,’ ” ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported Tuesday. “If no team offers a return package to the Rangers’ liking, Daniels has informed clubs that Texas will hold onto Darvish and continue to make a push in the American League wild card race.”

With the July 31 MLB non-waiver trade deadline fast approaching, Darvish surely will be one of the most talked-about names on the hot stove — and rightfully so.

The 30-year-old is in the midst of another strong season with the Rangers, as he’s compiled a 3.44 ERA, 1.118 WHIP and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 21 starts. It bears mentioning, though, that virtually all of Darvish’s statistics this season are worse than his career averages, although not significantly.

Even with his age and history with Tommy John surgery, it’s hard to imagine any competitive team not wanting to bring Darvish into the fold. The Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and suddenly Clayton Kershaw-less Los Angeles Dodgers all reportedly have shown interest, but that list surely will grow as the deadline nears.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images