MLB Rumors: Yu Darvish’s No-Trade List Includes Cubs But Not Dodgers, Yankees

Yu Darvish has been one of the most talked-about players before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, and it’s starting to seem almost inevitable that the Texas Rangers will deal the starting pitcher.

But the right-hander will have a say in it, too.

Darvish’s contract includes a no-trade list, and FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays all are on the list. The list doesn’t prevent the Rangers from agreeing to a deal with any of those teams, but Darvish has the ability to ultimately block the trade.

The list provides some interesting insight, as the Cubs allegedly are one of the teams that have been talking to the Rangers, so obviously, this could complicate things for them. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have shown a good deal of interest in Darvish since Clayton Kershaw was injured, and the New York Yankees have come up, too, and neither team is on Darvish’s list.

The Houston Astros are rumored to be a possible destination, but the Rangers might block that themselves, as they’re both an in-state and division rival.

Darvish will be a significant get wherever he goes, though, as he’s 6-8 with a 3.44 ERA in 21 starts this season.

