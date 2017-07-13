NBA Rumors: Former Celtics Forward Jonas Jerebko, Jazz Agree To Free-Agent Contract

Share this:

The Utah Jazz weren’t able to acquire Jae Crowder in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics involving Gordon Hayward, but they did manage to sign one of the C’s free-agent forwards on the open market.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing a league source, that former Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko has agreed to a two-year, $8.2 million contract with the Jazz.

The Jazz still have money to use on additional roster upgrades, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down.

The Jazz could fit in Thabo Sefolosha and Jonas Jerebko with cap space and still preserve the $4.3M room mid-level exception. https://t.co/VZ3FWgIijj — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 13, 2017

Jerebko averaged 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over 78 regular-season games for the Celtics last season. He came off the bench and stretched the floor with decent outside shooting.

The Jazz, who lost Hayward to the Celtics as an unrestricted free agent, have added point guard Ricky Rubio, highly touted draft pick Donovan Mitchell and Jerebko to a team that won 51 games last season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images