NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward To Make Free-Agent Decision July 4

Share this:

Tweet







For the second straight summer, a marquee NBA free agent will make his decision on July 4.

In 2016 it was Kevin Durant announcing he was going to join the Golden State Warriors, and this year it’s Gordon Hayward deciding between staying with the Utah Jazz or leaving for the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat.

Gordon Hayward will sleep on his decision to go to Utah, Boston, or Miami, I'm told. Another July 4 declaration it is… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

At the risk of tugging at Jazz fans' heart strings, I'm told Utah made a very strong impression on Gordon Hayward & he's genuinely torn. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

Hayward met with the Heat on Saturday, the Celtics on Sunday and the Jazz on Monday. He has spent all seven of his pro seasons in Utah.

The 27-year-old forward averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game last season and is an excellent 3-point shooter. He’s exactly the type of go-to scorer the Celtics need to pair with Isaiah Thomas in order to threaten LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference championship.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images