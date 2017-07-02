NBA Rumors: Lakers Giving ‘Strong Consideration’ To Rajon Rondo In Free Agency

Share this:

Tweet







The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t trade for Paul George and haven’t agreed to any notable signings in free agency, but that doesn’t mean the Purple and Gold aren’t looking at making some moves.

Lakers obviously hanging back at start of free agency, but one player they continue to give strong consideration to is Rajon Rondo — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2017

Rajon Rondo, who’s an unrestricted free agent, certainly would be an interesting fit in Los Angeles.

He’s not a good shooter, both from 3-point range and the free throw line, but he’s still a decent playmaker at age 31. He averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 69 games for the Chicago Bulls last season.

The Lakers selected former UCLA star Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he almost certainly will start at point guard next season. Rondo wouldn’t be a horrible backup, though, and there aren’t many other cheap options out there.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images