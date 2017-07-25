NBA Rumors: LeBron James ‘Eager’ For Kyrie Irving Trade After Derrick Rose Move

The situation surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers seems to worsen by the hour.

It was reported Monday the Cavs are acting like trading point guard Kyrie Irving is “almost inevitable,” and now it appears their franchise player, LeBron James, isn’t exactly trying to keep his superstar teammate in town.

“(Rose is) also looking at a potential starting spot in the same lineup with LeBron James, now that Irving has asked for a trade and James is eager to see him off,” Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon wrote Monday night.

So, if Irving is traded, the Cavs will go from having one of the top seven players in the NBA at point guard to a pair of average to below-average veterans in Rose and Jose Calderon filling that spot.

Rose reportedly has committed to signing a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cavs.

Depending on what the Cavs could acquire in an Irving trade — and it almost certainly wouldn’t be equal value — it’s unlikely they would be able to get back to the NBA Finals for a fourth straight season.

It goes without saying that Rose, Calderon and everyone else who could play point guard on Cleveland’s roster represent a steep downgrade from Irving.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images