NBA Rumors: Rockets ‘Turning Full Attention’ To Carmelo Anthony Trade

The Houston Rockets sure have been busy this offseason.

The Rockets already have acquired Chris Paul and signed superstar guard James Harden to an extension, which reportedly is the biggest in NBA history, but they reportedly have their sights set on even more.

Houston is “turning full attention” to adding Carmelo Anthony to its roster in a trade with the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

It appears the Rockets are going all in trying to find the right mix that can compete for an NBA title in the age of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James.

But there are no guarantees the Knicks would be interested in a trade, though, as they recently parted ways with Phil Jackson reportedly in part due to his issues with Anthony.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images