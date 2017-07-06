NESN Soccer Show: Gold Cup 2017 Preview; Can USA Soccer Unseat Mexico?

Share this:

The CONCACAF Gold Cup rarely is rarely a straight-forward affair, and the 2017 edition of the tournament will fit the bill.

Twelve teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean will contend for the regional soccer title this month in the 2017 Gold Cup. The United States will host the bi-annual tournament, looking to reclaim the CONCACAF throne from Mexico and secure the right to play for a spot in the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto preview the 2017 Gold Cup and examine whether the USA, Mexico or a surprise team will win the tournament in this week’s episode of “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images