Nick Young Agrees To Deal With Warriors; Kevin Durant Promptly Roasts Him

Share this:

Tweet







Kevin Durant has no problem tweeting his mind, and his newest future teammate just found that out the hard way.

The Golden State Warriors on Wednesday agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million contract with free agent Nick Young, the veteran guard’s agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. That’s pretty significant news: Young, if not the most talented player in the world, certainly is among the league’s most confident and charismatic figures.

But shortly after news broke of Young joining the defending NBA champs, Durant decided to take the former Los Angeles Laker down a couple pegs with a ruthless tweet.

That’s cold, KD.

In case you’re wondering, the above screenshot isn’t doctored: “Swaggy P” actually celebrated a buzzer-beating 3-pointer he didn’t make, instantly becoming an eternal internet meme.

We’re sure Young will have a talk with Durant when he officially signs with the Warriors. Although we’re sure the 32-year-old won’t mind being the punch line on a few jokes in exchange for joining one of the most loaded NBA teams in recent memory.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Images