Oklahoma State Punter Creates Hilarious ’90s-Style Website For Heisman Campaign

Oklahoma State’s Zach Sinor wants to be the first punter to win the Heisman Trophy, and he has a pretty awesome website to make his case.
Sinor certainly has accomplished a lot in just two seasons with the Cowboys, finishing his sophomore season as the nation’s leader in percentage of punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line (62.5 percent), number of punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line (35) and opponents’ starting field position. But if that wasn’t enough to convince you he’s the best player in college football — it probably wasn’t — then just check out some of his 1990s-inspired website.
Sinor was born in 1995, so we’re not too sure how much of the decade he actually remembers, but it does hit all of the key elements of the pre-Millennium internet. The website features a sparkling background, plenty of unnecessary moving graphics and the dancing baby made popular by former FOX series “Ally McBeal.”
The 22-year-old obviously doesn’t have much of a shot at the Heisman, but his website definitely gives him something that the other candidates (probably) won’t have.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
