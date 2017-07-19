PSG Vs. Roma Live Stream: Watch International Champions Cup Game Online

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





Two of the most prestigious soccer teams in the world, Serie A’s (Italian first division) AS Roma and Ligue 1’s (French first division) Paris Saint Germain, will square off in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday night.

Transfer rumors involving PSG and Barcelona star Neymar is the main story surrounding the French club at the moment, but in the meantime, the club has a highly anticipated game against a quality opponent at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Here’s how to watch PSG vs. Roma online.

When: Wednesday, July 18 at

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images