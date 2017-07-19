Soccer

PSG Vs. Roma Live Stream: Watch International Champions Cup Game Online

by on Wed, Jul 19, 2017 at 5:48PM
Two of the most prestigious soccer teams in the world, Serie A’s (Italian first division) AS Roma and Ligue 1’s (French first division) Paris Saint Germain, will square off in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday night.

Transfer rumors involving PSG and Barcelona star Neymar is the main story surrounding the French club at the moment, but in the meantime, the club has a highly anticipated game against a quality opponent at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Here’s how to watch PSG vs. Roma online.

When: Wednesday, July 18
Live Stream: WatchESPN

