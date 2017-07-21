Ray Allen Sick Of Hate From Celtics Fans: ‘Y’all Need To Get Over It’

Despite being a key part of the Boston Celtics’ 2008 NBA championship, Ray Allen isn’t well received by fans of the franchise. And Allen believes they need to get over it.

Allen spent five seasons in Boston and was one of the Celtics’ Big 3, along with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, but his departure for the rival Miami Heat in 2012 made him a traitor in the eyes of fans. So when a Celtics fan account on Instagram wished Allen a happy 42nd birthday Thursday, commenters had some colorful language for the former shooting guard.

But this time, Allen barked back.

(Warning: The comments unsurprisingly aren’t safe for work.)

Looks like Ray Allen got his Instagram fingers working hard today pic.twitter.com/krYxbyT1w4 — Celtics Junkies (@CelticsJunkies) July 21, 2017

Allen has since deleted his comments, but it’s pretty safe to say the hatred for him hits a nerve if he took the time out of his birthday to respond.

But, uh, happy birthday, Ray!

