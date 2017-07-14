Sebastian Vettel Debuts F1’s Proposed ‘Shield’-Style Cockpit Protection

Share this:

The FIA’s latest cockpit protection concept is one step closer to being fully implemented.

Sebastian Vettel drove around Silverstone Circuit on Friday with the new “shield” protecting his Ferrari’s cockpit, according to Formula One. The trail, which was done during practice for Sunday’s British Grand Prix, marked the first time an F1 driver has tested the new concept.

Ride along with Vettel and the new “shield” in the video below:

While Friday’s trial is an important step, the new cockpit protector still has a ways to go before it becomes standard.

Back in April, the FIA announced it was ditching the previous “halo” concept in favor of the new “shield.” Since then, the organization has been collaborating with teams running a variety of tests to perfect the system.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images