Skip Bayless Says Gordon Hayward’s Making ‘Big Mistake’ By Joining Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







For Boston Celtics fans, celebrating America’s birthday took a backseat to NBA offseason fireworks Tuesday.

As folks across the country were cooking out, free agent forward Gordon Hayward hunkered down, finally announcing he’ll join the Celtics on a reported four-year deal worth $128 million.

For the second summer in a row, Celtics fans celebrated a big-name free agent signing, but wet blankets Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are here to temper excitement.

On Wednesday’s “Undisputed,” the two FS1 hosts questioned whether this is a smart move for both Hayward and the Celtics in the long run.

Sharpe pointed out how the Celtics’ signing of Hayward means they’ll have to shed payroll, potentially damaging their depth. Bayless agreed, going as far as saying Hayward ultimately will rue the day he signed on the dotted line with Boston.

“It should be that Gordon Hayward just made a big mistake,” Bayless said. “It should be that Gordon Hayward will ultimately long term regret the decision he just made.”

And neither is buying Hayward putting the Celtics over the top in the Eastern Conference.

Oh, and we’re not entirely sure who’s expecting Hayward to come to Boston and be Larry Bird. But it’s July and there’s not a lot going in the sports world, and the talking heads need some sort of take, so here we are.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images