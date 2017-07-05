The Track Bar: Bubba Wallace’s Future Unclear As Aric Almirola Nears Return

Share this:

Aric Almirola is feeling better and nearing his return to the the No. 43 Ford, which is great news for him. But it’s less than great news for Darrell Wallace Jr.

Wallace has capably filled the driver’s seat during Almirola’s absence, improving his finishing position in each race he’s run at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series level. But with no Xfinity Series ride to fall back on, it’s unclear where Wallace goes once Almirola comes back for good.

NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole and Ben Watanabe discussed Wallace’s uncertain future in this week’s episode of “The Track Bar,” while also sharing their picks for the top Cup driver and whether Chase Elliott letting his frustration boil over might actually be a good thing.

Watch the full episode above.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images