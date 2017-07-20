These Five Golfers Have Best Chance To Win British Open At Royal Birkdale

Share this:

The British Open — yes, that’s what we’re going to call it — finally is here.

The third major of the golf season will take place at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, this weekend, and the field is wide open. Padraig Harrington won the last British Open at Royal Birkdale back in 2008 — sorry, Greg Norman.

Sergio Garcia (Masters) and Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open) are the two major winners so far this season, and the best golfers will try to join them on the list of 2017 major champions.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the top golfers heading into the British Open.

SERGIO GARCIA

Garcia has had a year to remember, as he won his first ever major at the Masters, and he also has a win on the European Tour at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. He almost played himself into contention at the U.S. Open, before dropping back, and he’s coming off a tie for second at the BMW International Open, his most recent appearance. He’s twice finished second at the British Open, and all signs point to him being in contention at Royal Birkdale. After all, it is the “Year of Sergio.”

TOMMY FLEETWOOD

Fleetwood is becoming a trendy pick, and for good reason. The Southport, England, native knows Royal Birkdale quite well, having snuck onto the course as a kid, and he also has been in great form. Fleetwood recently won the HNA Open de France, and he also took home the title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He also finished fourth at the U.S. Open.

RICKIE FOWLER

This guy has to win a major one of these days, right? Conventional wisdom would seem to say so — he is one of the most talented golfers in the world, after all. However, he still hasn’t put it all together on golf’s biggest stages. Still, he came close at the Masters (tied 11th) and U.S. Open (tied fifth).

JORDAN SPIETH

Spieth hasn’t been at his best ever since his collapse at last year’s Masters, but he still has two wins this season, including in his last PGA Tour start at the Travelers Championship, where he holed a bunker shot to defeat Daniel Berger in a playoff. Spieth failed to make the cut at back-to-back tournaments in May, but he’s finished 13th or better in three of his four starts since. The game is coming together for him, and it all could come together this week.

JON RAHM

Rahm went through quite the swing, winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation after missing two straight big cuts on the PGA Tour. But Rahm has had an excellent season, as he also won the Farmers Insurance Open. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Rahm emerge as a major champion, much like Koepka.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images