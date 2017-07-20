This Is Tensest F1 Driver Sebastian Vettel Has Ever Been Inside Ferrari

Because Formula One drivers keep their visors closed at all times, we rarely see their emotions inside the cockpit. Even so, we can safely assume this is the most uncomfortable Sebastian Vettel has ever been while sitting in a Ferrari.

Alex from Car Throttle recently sat down with the four-time F1 world champion for another one of his awkward interviews. And if Vettel wasn’t aware that was the theme of their discussion, he probably caught on within the first 15 seconds.

After Alex set up the German driver for an uncomfortably long silence, Vettel discussed everything from his advice for young racers, to his interest in mechanical engineering. What’s more, unlike his Scuderia Ferrari teammate, Kimi Raikkonen, Vettel and Alex went the entire video without breaking a car.

It’s worth pointing out that, though the question about filling up a race car with gasoline from the pump was posed because they were at a Shell event, F1 cars actually could run on normal fuel. As part of the sport’s push for road relevant technology, F1 race fuel is roughly 99 percent similar to the stuff you put in your daily driver.