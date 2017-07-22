USA Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch Gold Cup Semifinals Game Online

The United States men’s national soccer team is two steps away from claiming the 2017 Gold Cup and all the glory that comes with it.

But first, the U.S. will have to deal with its toughest task to date when it faces Costa Rica in the semifinals at Cowboys Stadium on Saturday night.

Both teams enter Saturday’s contest not exactly playing their best soccer. Costa Rica needed a late own goal to beat Panama in the quarterfinals, while USA defeated El Salvador 2-0 in unconvincing fashion.

Costa Rica never has defeated the U.S. in the Gold Cup as the Americans are 6-0-1 against “Los Ticos” in Gold Cup play.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Costa Rica online.

When: Saturday, July 22, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Thumbail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images