USA Vs. Martinique 2017 Gold Cup Live: Score Updates, Highlights And More

The United States men’s soccer team is looking to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Panama when it plays Martinique in its second Group B game of the 2017 Gold Cup.

Panama defeated Nicaragua 2-1 earlier Wednesday, which means a USA loss would drop the Americans into third place. A win, however, would vault the U.S. to the top of the group standings.

Keep it right here for score updates and highlights from USA vs. Martinique with our live blog.

13th minute, 0-0: Jordan Morris nearly put the U.S. in front, but his header off a free kick sailed just wide of the post.

8th minute, 0-0: The U.S. has enjoyed the majority of possession, but there hasn’t been any A+ scoring chances for the Americans.

Cristian Roldan is making his first national team appearance for the U.S., by the way.

3rd minute, 0-0: Gyasi Zardes sends in a dangerous cross from the left flank but Jordan Morris can’t settle it and the ball sails out for a goal kick. A good early attack from the U.S.

1st minute, 0-0: We’re underway at Raymond James Stadium.

8:53 p.m.: Martinique is in good form entering this game.

8 – Martinique has won 8 of their last 10 games (2L) and kept clean sheets in 6 of those matches, conceding 2+ goals only once. Streaking. pic.twitter.com/MnFsbl8ZqN — OptaJack (@OptaJack) July 13, 2017

8:30 p.m. ET: Here are the starting lineups for both teams.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images