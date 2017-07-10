Watch Celtics Rookie Jayson Tatum Hit Incredible Shot, Get Fouled Vs. Blazers

Share this:

Jayson Tatum continues to amaze.

The Boston Celtics rookie has dominated NBA Summer League action in Utah and Las Vegas, and we saw more evidence of it Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft hit a very tough shot from the baseline in the first quarter, while also getting fouled.

Jayson Tatum makes it look easy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KtRBZpx7ec — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 10, 2017

This shot adds to the list of impressive summer league moments for Tatum, one that includes a game-winner against the Philadelphia 76ers and an incredible fadeaway versus the Utah Jazz.

Expectations for Tatum, which already were extremely high, have grown even higher with his summer league performances.

