Watch Trailer For Showtime’s ‘All Access: Mayweather Vs. McGregor’ Series

The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. superfight still is over a month away, but Showtime will have plenty of content to feed your fight appetite until then.

The two fighters, who recently embarked on a wild four-stop press tour, will be featured in a new four-part series called “All Access: Mayweather Vs. McGregor.” The first episode will air Friday, July 28 at 10 p.m. ET, and the final show will come out on Aug. 18.

And, if the explosive trailer is any indication for what’s to come, it should be quite the series. After all, what else do you expect when McGregor and Mayweather both have microphones?

You can check out the full preview in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images