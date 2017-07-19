Wes Welker, Brian Scalabrine Talk Leonard Hair Transplant Associates

Share this:

Former and current New England Patriots players Wes Welker, Sebastian Vollmer and Rob Ninkovich joined former Boston Celtics power forward Brian Scalabrine to talk about Dr. Robert Leonard and his hair restoration programs at Leonard Hair Transplant Associates.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt asked the athletes about their playing days, Dr. Leonard and their participation in the Leonard Hair Transplant celebrity bartender charity event at Del Frisco’s in Boston on Wednesday night.

What the video above to see what they had to say and for the athletes’ full interviews follow the links below.

Brian Scalabrine

Wes Welker

Rob Ninkovich

Sebastian Vollmer

Thumbnail photo by Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com