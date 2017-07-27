Why USA Soccer’s Gold Cup Win Is Step Toward Perfection For USMNT, Jordan Morris

We might as well describe Jordan Morris’ right foot as a pick-ax.

The United States men’s soccer team forward scored a dramatic 88th-minute goal Wednesday night to win the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final 2-1 over Jamaica. The Gold Cup triumph was USA’s sixth and first since 2013 in the biannual tournament.

Morris redeemed himself for having lost track of Jamaica’s Je-Vaughn Watson nearly 40 minutes earlier on the game-tying goal. Such is the speed with which soccer players, and their reputations, can sink and soar.

The Gold Cup victory restores USA’s supremacy among North and Central American and Caribbean countries and completes the first of its two major objectives for 2017. The other is qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which USA is on track to do thanks to its emphatic revival under head coach Bruce Arena, who has been in charge since last November.

Watch the above video to see NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard and Rachel Holt discuss what USA’s Gold Cup 2017 triumph means for the team and Morris going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images