While You Were Sleeping: Dodgers Stage Epic Rally To Sweep Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers mounted an epic comeback against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

The Dodgers trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks by three runs entering the ninth inning but came roaring back, and Chris Taylor hit a bases-loaded single to give L.A. a walk-off, 5-4 win. The victory marked the Dodgers’ 22nd comeback win of the season and completed a series sweep of their National League West rivals.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images