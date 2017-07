Share this:

Finally, a Lonzo Ball story that has nothing to do with his footwear.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard was named NBA Summer League MVP before his team’s title game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers would go on to win, although Ball was sidelined with a calf injury.

