While You Were Sleeping: Lonzo Ball Posts Another Triple-Double, This Time Wearing Adidas

Share this:

Tweet







Lonzo Ball posted his second consecutive triple-double in Summer League, but his footwear once again stole the show.

Ball had a breakout performance Wednesday night, going for 36 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. But the focus shifted to his shoes — Ball ditched his ZO2s for a pair of purple Nikes.

Flash-forward to Thursday night, and its another triple-double for Ball. This time, he opted for Adidas.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt has more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports