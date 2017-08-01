Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict Cheap-Shots Teammate, Sparks Scuffle At Practice

There are three things you can count on in life: Death, taxes and the Cincinatti Bengals making you shake your head.

The latest low-light from the Bengals comes from a familiar culprit: Vontaze Burfict.

The 26-year-old linebacker, whose reputation for taking cheap shots is well-documented, was back at it again Tuesday. During Bengals practice, Burfict went low on running back Giovani Bernard, sparking a heated scuffle between players and even coaches. Watch it all go down in the video below:

Unfortunately, none of what you just saw should come as a surprise, given this guy’s track record.

But neither should the sight of teammates fighting at practice, as evident by Tuesday’s scuffle between New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

