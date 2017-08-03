Bills QB Tyrod Taylor Gets His Birthday Thunder Stolen By Tom Brady

If you haven’t already heard, Thursday is Tom Brady’s 40th birthday.

The New England Patriots had a big celebration at Gillette Stadium — including actual goats — and he’s getting plenty of love on Twitter from sports sites. There are look-backs at his illustrious NFL career, and local sports teams are wishing Brady well, too.

But, wait a minute. The Buffalo Bills are here to tell you it’s Tyrod Taylor’s birthday, too.

And the Bills couldn’t even spell quarterback correctly.

We’re sure Taylor will enjoy his 28th birthday regardless, but it does stink to have to share the day with the quarterback who’s constantly winning your division, especially on his 40th.

But, uh, happy birthday to a great quartback.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images