Blake Bortles Says Patriots ‘Mess With You A Little Bit’ On Defense

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ defense was among the best in the NFL last season, so it should come as no surprise they’re keeping opposing offenses on their toes.

The Patriots had a second joint practice with the Jacksonville on Tuesday, and things went a little more smoothly for Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who was intercepted by New England cornerback Malcolm Butler on Monday. And when Bortles was asked about the Patriots’ cornerback duo of Butler and Stephon Gilmore, he had only good things to say.

“Butler made a really good play (Monday) and picked me off. … I thought that was a really good job by his part,” Bortles said. “I think they do a lot of different stuff with their safeties and do a good job disguising coverages. So I think schematically, they mess with you a little bit, kind of take away different things. They make you think they’re taking something away and go the other way. So you’ve kind of got to be smart with what you’re doing pre-snap. But they’re all really good players and they’ve done a good job.”

Butler and Gilmore didn’t catch anything Bortles was throwing Tuesday, but they (and the rest of the Patriots’ defense) did get their hands on the ball a few times.

The Patriots’ defense allowed the fewest points of any team last season en route to a Super Bowl LI win, and they’re set up for similar success this season.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images