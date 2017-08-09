Bubba Wallace Will Be Back On Track During Michigan NASCAR Race

Darrell Wallace Jr. probably wasn’t expecting to race in all three NASCAR national series when he started the 2017 season, but after this weekend he’ll have done just that.

Wallace will be back behind the wheel of a race car for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway, according to Motorsport.com. The 23-year-old, who last raced in trucks in 2014, will field the No. 99 Maestro’s Classic Chevrolet Silverado for MDM Motorsports during the LTI Printing 200.

“It’s a great new company coming to the sport,” Wallace said, via Motorsport.com. “Pretty excited about that. We’ve been working really hard on some projects and we were able to land this one with some great people involved. Pretty pumped about this one.”

Here she is! Can't thank @MdmMotorsports and @maestrosclassic! Glad to be back on the track @MISpeedway pic.twitter.com/EkUw9LA3AM — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) August 8, 2017

The Mobile, Ala., native started this season running the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing in the Xfinity Series. Roush Fenway shut down the No. 6 operation after 12 races, allowing Wallace to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut, driving the No. 43 Ford Fusion for Richard Petty Motorsports while Aric Almirola was injured.

Wallace still is looking for a drive at the Cup level in 2018. He was in the running for a seat with Wood Brothers Racing, but was passed over in July in favor of Paul Menard. RPM, which was impressed by his performances in the No. 43, wants to field a second car with Wallace behind the wheel, though it’s still looking for sponsors for that ride.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images