Charlottesville Natives Chris, Kyle Long Condemn White Supremacist Rally

NFL players Chris and Kyle Long have unique perspectives on the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Chris, a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, and brother Kyle, an offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears, both grew up in Charlottesville, and both have strong feelings about what took place Saturday.

Insanely frustrating. Evolution will favor the self assured… not man babies with tiki torches or people playing "militia" — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 12, 2017

Chris doubled down on those comments Sunday at Eagles camp, calling the events that left one woman dead and dozens injured “despicable.”

“I haven’t seen statistics, but I’d be willing to bet the vast majority of people voicing those white supremacist sentiments were from out of town,” Chris said, via ESPN. “The majority of the people that were defending our hometown against ideals like that were from Charlottesville, or students. It’s disheartening, but I really think it’s desperation for those folks to feel threatened by us doing the right thing.”

Kyle also was understandably defensive of his hometown.

“Obviously, people ask, ‘You’re from Charlottesville?’ ” Kyle said, via ESPN. “It kind of leaves a bad taste in their mouths thinking that one of their guys is from Charlottesville, where they see all these rallies and stuff happening.

“Like I said, don’t let a few bad apples ruin what is really true about Charlottesville and that area — there’s good folks there.”

Of course, Charlottesville natives aren’t the only people condemning the actions of the Neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and skinheads who showed up for the “Unite the Right” rally. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James not only spoke out against the rally, but also against the reaction by President Donald Trump.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images