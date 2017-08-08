Chris Sale’s ‘Conviction And Belief In Himself’ Allows Him To Be Great

Chris Sale has had a historic first season for the Boston Red Sox.

The ace left-hander has posted a 13-4 record with a 2.70 ERA while leading Major League Baseball in strikeouts.

Sale looks to bounce back from a rough outing against the Cleveland Indians when he takes the mound Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis spoke with NESN’s Jahmai Webster about what makes Sale so effective, highlighting the All-Star’s belief in his ability to get the job done.

To hear more from Willis’ interview with Webster, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images