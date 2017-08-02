Eli Manning Shows Off Dance Moves He Probably Learned From His Brother

The Manning family raised great quarterbacks, but they did not raise great dancers.

The New York Giants had a little downtime at training camp Tuesday, so they turned on some music and had an impromptu dance party in the locker room. But it was Eli Manning who stole the show after he was caught awkwardly dancing by himself at his locker.

And luckily for the internet, safety Landon Collins posted video on Snapchat.

What makes it even better is that this seems to be Manning’s go-to move, as For The Win pointed out it’s not the first time the Giants quarterback has shown off what we’ll call the “Dad At Your Cousin’s Wedding.”

Manning isn’t the only one in his family that can’t dance, either. Peyton Manning revealed his lack of skills at Denver Broncos training camp way back in 2014 when “Rocky Top,” Tennessee’s fight song, came on the speakers.

Honestly, we’re going to have to give this one to Peyton solely for his passion. Peyton’s moves might be worse, but Eli needs to dance with a little more heart before he can be considered.

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images