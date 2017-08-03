Here’s Why Ray Lewis Thinks Tom Brady Can Play ‘As Long As He Wants’

Most NFL players begin to decline as they get into their 30s, but Tom Brady isn’t most NFL players.

Brady, who turned 40 years old Thursday, is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season and is showing no signs of slowing down. Most believe it’s only a matter of time before the New England Patriots quarterback’s skills begin to diminish, but one NFL legend doesn’t think that’s the case.

Speaking on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Thursday, Ray Lewis recalled a conversation he had with Brady in which TB12 revealed when he expects to walk away from the game. And while most players are forced out of football, Lewis believes Brady totally is in control of his NFL longevity.

“I truly believe TB can play as long as he wants to play,” Lewis said. “I had a conversation with him … I asked him at the MVP celebration … we were standing beside each other and I said ‘TB how long are you going to go?’ And he said ‘I’m probably going to go until I’m 45.’ I was like ‘look, ride this thing out.'”

If Brady is able to play until 45, he would break the record for the oldest player to start at quarterback in an NFL game, which currently is held by Steve DeBerg, who laced up his cleats for the Atlanta Falcons at 44 years and 279 days old.

They say father time is undefeated, but Brady is starting to make the football world question that old adage.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images